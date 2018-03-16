United Technologies reaffirms in-line 2018 guidance

United Technologies (UTX -0.3% ) is little changed after reaffirming FY 2018 guidance, seeing EPS of $6.85-$7.10 vs. $7.07 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $62.5B-$64B vs. $63.5B consensus.

UTX also forecasts free cash flow of $4.5B-$5B and a 3%-5% compound annual growth rate for the FY 2016-20 period.

Shares have lagged YTD as investors evaluate the Rockwell Collins deal and the potential that UTX may split; UBS analyst Steve Winoker calculates only ~12% more valuation in his sum-of-the-parts analysis; so given all the disruption and inefficiencies that a split would cause, he thinks UTX should stay together.