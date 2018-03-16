NextEra Energy Partners upped at BAML as 'most credible drop-down story'

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP +3% ) is higher after BofA Merrill Lynch issues a two-notch upgrade to Buy from Underperform with a $43 price target, raised from $38, seeing NEP as a clear winner from the FERC decision on MLP cost-of-service rates as it offers the benefits of high-growth MLPs without any risk from the FERC decision.

NEP is "the most credible drop-down story in the market" given the limited long-term growth prospects of other YieldCos and the tax implications of the FERC order, and boasts a best-in-class portfolio, unmatched growth potential and significant financing flexibility to fund the growth, BAML says.

"While recent sales in the YieldCo space are concerning, we emphasize the lower asset quality of peer portfolios and parent capacities to enable growth," the firm says.