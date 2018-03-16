Economists see a bit more hawkishness from the Fed next week

While most agree that the risk of four hikes in 2018 is building, economists generally think the Fed will steer the dot-plot higher only gradually.

“The committee, in our view, is more likely to move to four hikes this year at the June meeting, when incoming data affirm that fiscal stimulus is having the anticipated effects,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays.

Next week's meeting followed by a press conference will be the first one with new Fed Chairman Jay Powell at the podium. The market will be listening to his tone as much, if not more, as reading the summary of economic projections (dot-plot).

