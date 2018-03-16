Stocks rise for the day, fall for the week

Stocks posted modest gains in a quiet session despite heavy volume brought by quadruple witching; for the week, the Dow declined 1.5%, the S&P slipped 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1%.

"The market is still vulnerable to headlines, particularly with regard to trade and any retaliation," says Prudential Financial chief market strategist Quincy Krosby, adding that investors also are awaiting next week's two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting which could produce a rate hike.

Nine of the 11 S&P industry sectors closed today's trade in the green, led by energy (+1%) as the group benefited from a 2% jump in WTI crude oil futures to $62.35/bbl; the tech sector (-0.1%) finished at the bottom of the day's standings.

U.S. Treasury prices closed lower note, sending yields higher across the curve the benchmark 10-year yield gained 2 bps to 2.84% while the two-year yield edged up by a basis point to 2.29%, its highest level since September 2008.