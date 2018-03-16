CNBC: Amazon.com adds former FDA official to health effort

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is adding a former FDA official to an under-wraps healthcare effort, CNBC reports.

The FDA's former chief health informatics officer, Taha Kass-Hout, has joined Amazon's skunk-works Grand Challenge team in a business development role, according to the report. He'll work alongside former Google X director Babak Parviz.

Kass-Hout had left a senior VP role at Trinity Health in May 2017, following work in senior government roles at the CDC and FDA.

With his experience, he may be working to help consumers get easier access to health records, or may be assisting Amazon through various parts of the regulatory process as it looks to bring new health products to market.