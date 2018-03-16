SunPower to seek tariff waiver, hopes for U.S. expansion

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) says it has asked the Trump administration to exempt a segment of its solar panel imports from new tariffs, saying the move would allow it to reverse proposed investment cuts in U.S. panel manufacturing.

CEO Tom Werner says an exemption would allow SPWR to “materially” reverse its earlier decision to cancel a $20M investment in its next-generation cell technology that would have created hundreds of jobs in California and Texas.

Werner says SPWR's exemption request covers only its imported premium, high-efficiency panels, and not the less efficient and cheaper “P-series” panels which dominate the market.