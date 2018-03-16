Bemis adds four new directors in deal with Starboard

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) says it reached an agreement with activist investor Starboard Value to add four new independent directors to the company's board.

Starboard, which owns a ~3.3% stake in BMS, says will vote its shares in favor of all board nominees; two existing board members will not stand for re-election.

BMS also says it will form a finance and strategy committee consisting of two current board member and two new members to review potential mergers, divestment opportunities and other financial matters.