MagicJack VocalTec boosts underlying earnings in Q4

MagicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) revenues fell by double digits in Q4 earnings, but the company boosted net income adjusted for tax effects.

Loss widened on a GAAP basis to $2.8M, but excluding tax-related items, non-GAAP net income rose to $7M from $2.2M. The change in the federal tax rate had an initial impact of $6.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6M.

Revenue breakout: MagicJack sales, $2.4M; Access rights renewal, $12.6M; Prepaid minutes, $1M; Access and wholesale charges, $0.8M; Broadsmart Global, $2.5M; Other, $1.5M.

At year-end, it had about 1.95M active subscribers after activating 78,000 in Q4.

Average monthly churn was 2.3%.

Cash from operations came to $1.7M net; cash and equivalents came to $52.6M at year-end, against no debt.

