Qualcomm: Jacobs off the board as of meeting

Confirming speculation, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) says that director Paul Jacobs won't be renominated to the board for next Friday's annual meeting.

"The Board reached that decision following his notification to the Board that he has decided to explore the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm," the company says.

The board will have 10 members effective with the meeting, it says.

And if Jacobs does make a run at the company, the board will evaluate it consistent with its fiduciary duties.