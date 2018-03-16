Knight-Swift buys Abilene Motor Express, adding ~$100M in annual revenue

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) says it has agreed to acquire Virginia-based Abilene Motor Express for an undisclosed sum, its first deal since the completion of Knight's merger with Swift last September.

Abilene brings KNX a business that includes 400 trucks, an estimated $100M in annual revenue and an operating ratio "in the low 90s," according to an SEC filing.

Analysts at KeyBanc say the buy should add an estimated $0.02-$0.03/share to KNX earnings and signals that the company potentially is in the market “for additional tuck-in acquisitions."