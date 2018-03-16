Reuters: Monsanto to maintain Brazil dicamba-tolerant seed launch

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) plans to proceed with its launch schedule in Brazil for soy seeds genetically modified to resist the dicamba weedkiller, despite a pending patent dispute related to an older version of the technology, Reuters reports.

MON will roll out the Intacta2 Xtend product after it obtains regulatory approvals in China and the European Union, and it requires a Brazilian patent for the new biotechnology.

MON plans to conduct farm trials in the 2019-20 crop season ahead of a full commercial launch in 2021, according to the report.