Alaska Comms posts loss amid broad revenue declines

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) swung to a loss in Q4 earnings with revenue declines across the board.

The company's net loss was $3M vs. a year-ago gain of $1.6M; it capped a full-year net loss of $6.1M, vs. 2016's gain of $2.4M.

EBITDA declined to $14.9M from the prior-year $16.4M.

Revenue by segment: Business and wholesale, $33.1M (down 6.5%); Consumer, $9.2M (down 2.1%); Regulatory, $12.6M (down 3.1%).

Adjusted free cash flow was $2.2M, down from a year-ago $3.1M. Cash at Dec. 31 was $16.2M; net debt was $177.2M.

For 2018, "we continue to focus our attention on optimizing capital allocation and cost management, while pursuing opportunities to grow target verticals in our Enterprise & Carrier business," says Senior VP of Finance Laurie Butcher. "While we continue to evaluate the impact of the Rural Health Care program funding status, we are targeting stable performance across all our key financial metrics and expect to provide 2018 guidance by the time we report our first quarter results.”

Conference call to come Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

