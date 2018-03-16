Reuters: New offer for GGP from Brookfield

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) has put in a new offer for top mall owner GGP, Reuters reports.

That's in lieu of last quarter's $14.8B bid, rejected by a GGP's special board committee.

GGP is up 3.1% after hours.

The new offer has a slightly higher cash component along with a new security that will trade as a REIT, according to the report.

The equity component became a point of contention in the negotiations, sources said, and tax reforms also led to protracted talks.