Boeing 737 MAX 7 jetliner completes successful maiden flight

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says its new 737 MAX 7 successfully completed its first flight today, launching a comprehensive flight test program encompassing several months en route to certification and delivery in 2019.

The aircraft is the third and newest member of Boeing's 737 MAX family to be produced, with a maximum capacity of 172 passengers; the MAX 7 has a range of 3,850 nautical miles, the longest of any MAX family airplane.

The plane has posted relatively modest sales so far with fewer than 100 estimated orders out of 4K for the MAX family, and most analysts say demand for such narrowbody jets, including the competing Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A319neo, is limited as airlines tend to switch to higher-capacity versions to keep up with demand.