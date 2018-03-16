Energy Transfer's Mariner East 2 pipeline spills fluid in Pennsylvania again

Pennsylvania environmental regulators issue another notice of violation to Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Sunoco Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline for releasing drilling fluids into a stream.

ETP told the state's Department of Environmental Protection that it released ~50 gallons of fluid into the Snitz Creek, the company's third inadvertent release into the creek following spills last August and September.

The DEP now must give its approval before ETP can resume drilling at the site.

Last week, Pennsylvania utility regulators suspended operations of ETP's Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipeline after sinkholes were discovered near the project.