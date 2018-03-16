Bloomberg: Senior iHeart creditors open to deals including Liberty's

With a hard-won bankruptcy deal in hand for iHeartMedia (IHRT) that features language allowing for "alternative proposals," its creditors are open to bids including one from Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA), Bloomberg reports.

That clause was heavily contested during drawn-out talks before the bankruptcy filing, according to a company lawyer.

Liberty's Greg Maffei has said he's willing to consider raising an offer in an alternate plan that had Liberty taking a 40% stake for $1.16B.

Meanwhile, JC Decaux (OTC:JCDXY) has expressed interest in iHeart subsidiary Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO).