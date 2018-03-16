Jacobs: 'Clear merits' in taking Qualcomm private amid challenges

There's "clear merits" to taking Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) private, Paul Jacobs tells Bloomberg, because opportunities are "challenging as a stand-alone public company."

Jacobs, Qualcomm's former chairman, was responding to the company's statement that he won't be renominated for his board seat considering his exploration of an acquisition.

"I am glad the board is willing to evaluate such a proposal," he tells the news service, but it's "unfortunate and disappointing they are attempting to remove me from the board at this time."