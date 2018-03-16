Report: Univision mulling heavy cost cuts at Fusion Media

Univision (Pending:UVN) has hired Boston Consulting to look for cost cuts, and is considering cutting the budget of Fusion Media Group by up to 35%, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The move comes after the company put off an initial public offering.

A full review is still ongoing over the next few months. Fusion Media holds most of the former Gawker Media websites, including Gizmodo and the Root, as well as the cable channel Fusion and a stake in The Onion.

“By taking steps to streamline parts of our operations, we will be better positioned to invest in areas of growth that will best serve our audiences, community and partners into the future," Univision says.

