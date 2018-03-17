U.S. national debt tops $21T

Federal borrowing nearly doubled during the presidency of Barack Obama, and it has continued to rise under President Trump.

According to the U.S Treasury, the national debt exceeded $21T for the first time this week, a little more than six months after it reached $20T on Sept. 8.

It comes after Congress and Trump passed a debt-limit suspension in February, allowing unlimited borrowing until March 1, 2019.

