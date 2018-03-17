Transatlantic trade rift is widening

Washington has opposed the EU's plans for a levy on digital revenues, while Brussels published a list of 200 U.S. products that would be targets for higher duties if it failed to secure an exemption from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

According to a draft proposal by the European Commission, large digital companies operating in the EU, such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), could face a 3% tax on their gross revenues based on where their users are located.

