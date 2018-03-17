Russia expels UK diplomats ahead of elections

Russia has ordered the expulsion of 23 British diplomats in response to a similar move by the U.K. government, which blames Moscow for a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter.

Moscow has also decided to close the British Council in Russia and withdraw permission for Britain to open a consulate in St. Petersburg ahead of presidential elections tomorrow that are expected to cement the power of Vladimir Putin.

