U.S. tariff exclusions may take 90 days

Steel and aluminum users that depend on imported products not available from U.S. producers may have to wait up to 90 days for an exclusion from the Trump administration's new metals tariffs.

"The request should clearly identify, and provide support for, the basis upon which the exclusion is sought," according to a Commerce Department document. The tariffs are expected to go into effect on March 23.

