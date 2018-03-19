Report: Twitter set to ban cryptocurrency ads

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to be the next to ban a range of advertisements for cryptocurrencies, Sky News reports.

That move follows similar action by Facebook and Google.

Twitter's ban will apply to ads for initial coin offerings, token sales and wallets, according to the report, and may include ads for exchanges as well with limited exceptions.

The logic is likely the same as that used by other tech companies: They don't want to put users at unnecessary risk.

Previously: Google cracks down on crypto advertising (Mar. 14 2018)

Previously: Facebook bans ads promoting cryptocurrencies, ICOs (Jan. 30 2018)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS