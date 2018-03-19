Trump to release opioid epidemic plan

President Trump is set to unveil his Initiative to Stop Opioid Abuse in New Hampshire, which will seek to cut opioid prescriptions by a third over the next three years, as well as the death penalty for high-intensity drug traffickers.

Congress recently appropriated $6B to combat the epidemic and today's plan will lay out how the administration believes that money should be spent.

According to the CDC, opioids were involved in more than 42,000 overdose deaths in 2016.

Related tickers: JNJ, ENDP, TEVA, ABC, MCK, INSY, DEPO, AGN, ALKS, MNK, AMPH, PFE, TTNP, BDSI, DRRX, CARA, COLL, EGLT, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX,IPCI, KMPH, OTCQB:ELTP, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, OPNT