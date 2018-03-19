Markets start week with some caution

Markets are starting the week with some caution amid tensions in Washington and important economic events on the horizon.

Amid "phase two" tax cut talk in Washington, President Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller following the weekend firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Lawmakers are also expected to unveil a spending bill today that would fund the government until October as investors count down to this week's Fed meeting and EU Brexit Summit.

Asia: Nikkei -0.9% ; Hang Seng flat; Shanghai +0.4% ; Sensex -0.8% .

Europe: FTSE 100 -1.3% ; CAC 40 -0.7% ; DAX -1% .

U.S. futures: Dow -0.6% ; S&P -0.5% ; Nasdaq -1.3% .

Oil is down 0.4% at $62.15/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1312/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.86%.

