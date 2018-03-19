Radius Health's Tymlos shows treatment effect in long-term extension study

Results from 24-month extension study, ACTIVExtend, evaluating open-label alendronate (Radius Health's (NASDAQ:RDUS) TYMLOS), showed a treatment benefit in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis. The data were presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Participants in the extension study had completed 18 months' treatment with TYMLOS or placebo. At month 43, the response rate in the group that received 18 months of TYMLOS was 60.7% (n=307/506) compared to 24.0% (n=121/505) in those receiving placebo.

The FDA approved TYMLOS in April 2017.

