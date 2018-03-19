Xilinx CEO outlines new vision and strategy

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) CEO Victor Peng outlines the company’s new vision and strategy to enable the “adaptable, intelligent world.”

Peng wants Xilinx to move beyond the FPGA to deliver a new category of processors and platforms.

Keys of the new strategy: Emphasis on data center acceleration, accelerating growth in core markets (automotive, wireless infrastructure and communications, aerospace and defense, industrial, etc.), introducing the Adaptive Compute Acceleration Program, a multi-core heterogeneous compute platform with changeable hardware that adapts to various application and workload needs.

