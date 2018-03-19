Dana lifts guidance for 2018 sales, earnings

Dana (NYSE:DAN) raises its FY 2018 guidance to $7.75B-$8.05B in revenues, above analyst consensus estimate of $7.69B, and its EPS outlook to $2.75-$3.05, in line with $2.85 consensus.

The company increases adjusted EBITDA guidance by $45M to $950M-$1.01B and hikes its margin outlook by 10 bps for implied adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%.

Dana cites strengthening end-market demand, particularly in off-highway and commercial vehicle, for the anticipated improvements.

Dana also confirms plans for a secondary listing of its proposed combination with GKN Driveline (OTC:GKNCF) on the London Stock Exchange.