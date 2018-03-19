WSJ: Grubhub, Yelp announcing partnership expansion today

WSJ reports that GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) will announce extended partnerships today that will double the number of included U.S. restaurants to 80K.

The deal completes GrubHub’s $288M acquisition of Yelp’s Eat24 restaurant delivery directory.

Yelp will get an undisclosed cut of each GrubHub order placed through its website and app.

GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney says the increased scale will allow Grubhub to eventually cut delivery fees since drivers can make multiple deliveries in one trip.

Maloney: “I see a point where we could conceivably have extremely low if not free delivery for consumers.”

GrubHub shares are down 2.1% premarket.

Previously: Yum Brands and Grubhub announce strategic partnership (Feb. 8)