Geron up 35% premarket on rosier outlook for imetelstat

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is up 35% premarket on modest volume in apparent reaction to its update on a mid-stage study assessing imetelstat in treatment-resistant patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). It reported the progress in the study, called IMerge, in its Q4 results announcement after the close on Friday, March 16.

IMerge involves red blood cell transfusion-dependent MDS patients who have not responded to treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent. Last month, licensee Janssen Research & Development (NYSE:JNJ) completed the enrollment of 20 additional patients in the expanded Part 1 of the trial from a subset of subjects who were responding to treatment with imetestat.

Another Phase 2, IMbark, in patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis who have not responded to treatment with a JAK inhibitor, is ongoing. At month 19, median overall survival (OS) has not been reached in either dosing arm. Based on the rate of deaths in the study, the assessment of OS should begin by late Q2. An extension phase is being planned.

After the completion of the primary analysis of IMbark, Janssen will notify the company if it plans to continue development, expected by late Q3.

