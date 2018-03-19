Cidara's lead drug successful in mid-stage study

Thinly traded micro cap Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is unchanged premarket (was up over 20% earlier) on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, STRIVE, assessing lead antifungal candidate rezafungin acetate in patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis.

STRIVE met all primary objectives, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and evidence of efficacy by virtue of the clearing of Candida from the blood.

A Phase 3 study will launch later this year.

Rezafungin, a type of antifungal called an echinocandin, is being developed as a once-weekly, high-exposure therapy for the prevention and treatment of serious invasive fungal infections.

