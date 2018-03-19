Facebook -3.33% on Cambridge Analytica fallout

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares are pressed down 3.3% premarket on the first trading day since the social network suspended Cambridge Analytica for user data violations.

The firm had ties to the 2016 Trump campaign.

Facebook execs argued that the matter didn’t constitute a data breach but admitted that Cambridge abused data previously provided openly to third parties.

That open data, called Facebook’s “social graph”, included the friend lists, interest, and “likes” tying a user base together.

Facebook stopped sharing social graphs in 2015. Information developers already had could still be passed on to third-party developers despite violating the new rules.

Previously: Facebook suspends Trump-affiliated data firm, draws UK probe (updated) (March 17)