GrubHub downgraded at Stifel on valuation

GrubHub -2.1% premarket after Stifel downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $110 price target, citing\ valuation as near-term risk-reward appears balanced at current levels.

Stifel notes shares have performed exceptionally well in 2018, rising 54% YTD vs. just 3% for the S&P 500, and the company has executed well over the past several quarters, particularly in its 1P delivery business, which the firm expects to benefit meaningfully from the partnership with Yum! Brands to begin later this year.

Earlier: GrubHub, Yelp announcing partnership expansion today (Mar. 19)