Micro Focus -54% on CEO departure, lowered guidance

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) plunges 54% premarket after losing its CEO and lowering its forecast.

CEO Chris Hsu left to spend time with family after a little over a year at the job. COO Stephen Murdoch will step into the position.

Micro Focus spent $8.8B last year to buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (NYSE:HPE) software business and has experienced difficulties integrating the unit.

Exec chairman Kevin Loosemore: “We’re finding the integration harder than wed’ anticipated or planned. (We have) no regrets at all (on the deal but) the returns clearly may be delayed slightly.”

Full year forecast now expects revenue to drop 6% to 9% (was: down 2% to 4%) with 1H down 9% to 12%.

Previously: Micro Focus -17% after post-HPE merger interim results (Jan. 8)