Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (104% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) resumed with Buy rating and $8.25 (57% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets. Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:RXDX) resumed with Outperform rating and $13 (139% upside) price target at Leerink Partners.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (116%) at H.C. Wainwright.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) initiated with Outperform rating and $13 (91% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Initiated with Buy rating and $12 price target at Jefferies.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) initiated with Outperform rating at Raymond James.

SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) upgraded to Buy with a $13 (171% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) upgraded to Buy at Jefferies.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan. Shares down 4% premarket on light volume.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) downgraded to Underweight bt JPMorgan. Shares down 3% premarket on average volume.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) downgraded to Market Perform at Wells Fargo.