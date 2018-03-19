Fidelity National buys Stewart Information for $1.2B

Fidelity National (NYSE:FNF) will pay $50.20 per share to Stewart (NYSE:STC) shareholders in cash and stock. The price is a 23% premium to Stewart's close on Friday.

Thomas G. Apel, Stewart's Chairman of Stewart said, “Combining with Fidelity National Financial will create a strong portfolio of customers and business relationships, and will provide us with the ability to grow the Stewart brand."

Closing is expected by the first half of 2019, and requires Stewart stockholder approval.

Shares of both companies are up premarket, with STC up 12% and FNF up 3%

Source: Press Release