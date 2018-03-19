Total to buy Abu Dhabi offshore oilfield stakes for $1.45B

Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to acquire stakes in two offshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi for $1.45B, extending a decades-long partnership with the Middle Eastern emirate.

TOT will take a 20% stake in the Umm Shaif and Nasr oil block and help develop natural gas at the fields, and acquire a 5% stake in the Lower Zakum oil field.

TOT’s participation “will help accelerate the development of the giant Umm Shaif gas cap,” which has potential to produce 500M cf of gas, according to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

The concession partners will aim to increase production capacity at Umm Shaif and Nasr to exceed 450L bbl/day of crude from ~300K, TOT says.