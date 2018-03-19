KLA-Tencor acquires Orbotech for $3.4B

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) will acquire Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) for a total of about $69.02/share.

Price includes $38.86 in cash and 0.25 of a KLAC share for each Orbotech share.

Transaction gives Orbotech an equity value of $3.4B and an enterprise value of $3.2B.

KLA-Tencor says the acquisition expands its TAM by $2.5 in high-growth electronics end markets and expects the deal to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, non-GAAP earnings, and FCF/share with approximately $50M run-rate synergies.

KLA-Tencor also announces a $2B share repurchase authorization that’s expected to complete within 12 to 18 months after the acquisition closes. Deal expected to close by the end of CY18.

KLA-Tencor shares are down 1.3% premarket.