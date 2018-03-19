Bitauto +1.8% as it sets $150M buyback program

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is up 1.8% premarket after its board approves a $150M share repurchase program.

The program covers the next 12 months and the company expects to fund buybacks from its cash balance.

"The share purchase program announced today reflects our confidence in the long-term growth prospects of all of Bitauto's business lines," says CEO Andy Zhang. "We will continue to activate synergies between Bitauto and Yixin, drive increased efficiencies in our media business, and realize economies of scale in Yixin."