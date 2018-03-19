Goldman reiterates bearish Tesla outlook, expects Q1 deliveries to disappoint

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -1.8% premarket after Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating and $205 price target, saying data points so far suggest Q1 deliveries will prove disappointing.

"We believe the company is tracking below its 2018 Model S/X guidance of approx. 100K units (an implied 25,000 per quarter)," Goldman says. "Further, while monthly Model 3 deliveries are showing sequential improvement, we estimate that they will fall well short of consensus expectations."

Goldman foresees a slow ramp for the Model 3 and expects TSLA shares to "de-rate" as targets are pushed out.