FT: SoftBank could relist Arm Holdings to benefit Vision Fund

FT reports that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) could relist Arm Holdings in an IPO to serve as an exit strategy for the Vision Fund.

SoftBank bought chipmaker Arm two years ago. The Vision Fund will soon acquire a 25% stake in Arm, pending approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

The Vision Fund has to exit its investments before the end of its 12-year lifespan, but it’s currently less than a year old.

A source says any IPO could be at least five to seven years away.

Previously: NYT: SoftBank wants Vision Fund, Fortress in new business (March 12)