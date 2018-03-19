Teleflex Urolift shows positive effect in real-world setting

An analysis of 800 procedures performed by Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) unit NeoTract's UroLift System in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate) showed a treatment benefit. The results, consistent with the five-year L.I.F.T. study, confirmed rapid reduction in symptoms and sustained improvements in quality-of-life measures. 96% of patients with available follow-up data were able to urinate without the use of a catheter within the first month.

UroLift relieves urethra pressure from an enlarged prostate by placing an implant in the affected area which holds the prostate lobes apart, allowing urine flow.