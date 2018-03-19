Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/19/2018)

KLDX +63% on $462M takeover by Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).
HRTX +36% on positive topline results from its completed Phase 3 studies of the investigational agent HTX-011 in subjects undergoing bunionectomy and hernia repair.
RKDA +22% on launch of its GoodWheat consumer brand.
GERN +15% on rosier outlook for imetelstat.
CLRB +15% as FDA tags Cellectar's CLR 131 an Orphan Drug for neuroblastoma.
OPTT +12% on signing an agreement with Eni S.p.A.
ORBK +10% as KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) acquires Orbotech for $3.4B.
VIVE +7% as FDA signs off on Viveve's IDE for new indication for Viveve System, study to launch next quarter.
BCS +6%.
JKS +6%.