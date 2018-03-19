Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/19/2018)

KLDX +63% on $462M takeover by Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

HRTX +36% on positive topline results from its completed Phase 3 studies of the investigational agent HTX-011 in subjects undergoing bunionectomy and hernia repair.

RKDA +22% on launch of its GoodWheat consumer brand.

GERN +15% on rosier outlook for imetelstat.

CLRB +15% as FDA tags Cellectar's CLR 131 an Orphan Drug for neuroblastoma.

OPTT +12% on signing an agreement with Eni S.p.A.

ORBK +10% as KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) acquires Orbotech for $3.4B.

CMCM +8% on Q4 result.

VIVE +7% as FDA signs off on Viveve's IDE for new indication for Viveve System, study to launch next quarter.

BCS +6% .

CSIQ +5% on Q4 result.