Amazon launches cloud-based gaming service

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) introduces the GameOn cloud service that helps developers easily add leaderboards, competitions, invites, and giveaways into games.

GameOn developers can also choose from certain products on Amazon’s e-commerce platform to offer as a prize.

GameOn uses the AWS cloud platform but like Alexa and Dash doesn’t fall under the AWS umbrella in a reporting sense.

Last week, Microsoft announced a new cloud gaming division. The company previously acquired PlayFab, a cloud-based gaming service that helps developers integrate tournaments and leaderboards.

Amazon shares are down 1.1% .

Previously: Microsoft launches cloud gaming division, offers $250K CPU bug bounty (March 15)