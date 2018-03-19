Stocks slide at the open; techs weighed by Facebook

Stocks open broadly lower, with tech shares slammed; S&P -0.7% , Dow -0.8% , Nasdaq -1% .

Facebook -4.8% after disclosing that Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Facebook ads for Pres. Trump during the 2016 presidential election, mined the data of ~50M users without their permission; FB's weakness is weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Nearly all of the 11 S&P sectors are trading in the red, with tech ( -1.3% ) the weakest performer.

European bourses also are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.2% , Germany's DAX -0.9% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.9% but China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.3% .

U.S. Treasury prices are broadly lower, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield higher by 3 bps at 2.87% and the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.31%, marking its highest level since September 2008.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.1% at $62.27/bbl.

No major economic data is scheduled for today or tomorrow ahead of this week's Fed policy meeting, which is expected to result in a rate increase.