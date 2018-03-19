Canadian Solar jumps after beating Q4 earnings, shipment guidance

Canadian Solar (CSIQ +6.6% ) surges after Q4 earnings top expectations, revenues rise 66% Y/Y and solar shipments exceed company guidance.

CSIQ says Q4 solar module shipments totaled 1.83 GW, slightly lower than 1.87 GW in Q3 but beating guidance of 1.72-1.82 GW, and gross margin was 19.7%, compared to 17.5% in Q3 and Q4 guidance of 16.5%-18.5%.

CSIQ issues upside guidance for Q1, seeing revenues of $1.37B-$1.4B vs. $1.22B analyst consensus estimate, and expects total solar module shipments of 1.3-1.35 GW, including 65 MW for its own utility-scale solar power projects; it foresees Q1 gross margin of 10%-12%, which reflects the impact of lower margin U.S. solar projects already sold in the quarter.

For the full year, CSIQ sees revenues of $4.4B-$4.6B vs. $3.98B consensus, and expects total module shipments of 6.6-7.1 GW.