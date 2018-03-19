Canaccord Genuity defends Kratos with 62% upside target

Canaccord Genuity defends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) after shares dropped 11% on Friday following a short report from Spruce Point Capital Management.

While Canaccord felt the short report reflected several issues relevant to Kratos, the criticism largely focused on older data with “little incremental information.”

Canaccord prefers to focus on more recent events and potential future upsides. The firm thinks Kratos has become a “show me” stock with a rich valuation that will become justified by increased Department of Defense investments that will expand margin and FCF improvements.

Price target: $15, a 62% upside to Friday’s close.

Source: Briefing.com.

Kratos shares are up 3% to $9.26.

