Report: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs as cost program gets rolling

Meredith (MDP -0.7% ) is set to cut up to 300 jobs, the latest move as it enacts wholesale changes after closing on its deal for Time Inc.

Layoffs will mostly affect Time corporate employees, The Wall Street Journal reports, in a move to cut duplication.

The company is expected to reveal a new sales structure as well that woudl give greater focus to specific magazine brands, a departure from Time's vertical category-oriented ad sales.

Meredith is setting a series of employee meetings for March 28, a sign that a complete portfolio review is nearing its end with a number of answers for workers.