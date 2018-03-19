Tronc Chairman Ferro retiring; CEO Dearborn to add title

Michael Ferro is stepping down from his post as chairman of Tronc (TRNC -0.1% ), after a controversial run marked by upheavals at the company's flagship newspapers.

CEO Justin Dearborn will add the chairman's title as Ferro retires.

“Prior to Michael being elected chairman in 2016, the company had a market capitalization of approximately $200M, $41M of cash on hand and nearly $500M of debt and pension liability as compared to a market capitalization today that represents a more than 300% improvement, a greater than 400% improvement in cash at the end of 2017 and significantly lower debt," Dearborn says.

After developments at the Los Angeles Times that saw the paper's workers unionizing and its publisher mired in harassment allegations, Tronc agreed to sell the operation and sibling paper the San Diego Union-Tribune to shareholder Patrick Soon-Shiong for $500M.