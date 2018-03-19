Cidara down 20% on "positive" mid-stage data on rezafungin acetate

Thinly traded Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX -19.6% ) is down on over a 6x surge in volume following its release of Phase 2 data on lead antifungal candidate rezafungin acetate in patients with systemic Candida infection.

Shares initially spiked ~ 20% premarket based on the company's statement that the study met all of its objectives, but then quickly reversed after investors apparently looked closely at the results.

Two points stand out: the comparative data against caspofungin (Merck's Cancidas) were not statistically valid since STRIVE was not powered to demonstrate superiority or non-inferiority and the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was higher (88.6% and 94.4% for rezafungin versus 81.8% for caspofungin). The rates of severe adverse events, though, were lower in the rezafungin groups (37.1% and 27.8% vs. 39.4%).

The company plans to advance rezafungin into Phase 3 development.

